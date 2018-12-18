Fancy Font Generator
How does this work?
Beautiful Dingbats’ Fancy Font Generator converts regular characters into Mathematical Alphanumeric Symbols. These characters were added to Unicode primarily for mathematicians to write equations.
𝖊, 𝕖, and 𝓮 could mean different things, so it’s crucial the styles stay the same, no matter where they appear.
What is Unicode?
Unicode is the reason the letters I’ve typed on my keyboard are the same as the letters that you’re reading on your screen now.
Computers only use binary to store and send data; so there is no lowercase k or uppercase W in your computer—just 1s and 0s.
Unicode is a practical agreement to use the same 1s and 0s to mean a lowercase k , an uppercase W , or even 👌.
|k
|=
|00000000000000000000000001101011
|W
|=
|00000000000000000000000001010111
|👌
|=
|11110000100111111001000110001100
Without everybody agreeing to these numbers the internet wouldn’t be possible.
Unicode is a dictionary of all these numbers and to which characters they correspond. There are currently 137,439 characters.
Where can I use these fancy fonts?
Pretty much everywhere: social media posts, bios, and comments—including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, and Quora—email, instant messsages, browser bookmarks, wifi networks, and lots more.
They even show up in Google results.
About the Font Styles
fraktur / blackletter / gothic
Fraktur is a form of Blackletter or Gothic Script. First used to decorate religious texts, including the earliest printed book: the Gutenberg Bible.
It looks great as a heading, but it’s hard to read. Avoid using it in large blocks of text.
monospace / typewriter
Monospaced fonts were created for typewriters — for practical purposes every character needed to be the same width.
They’re still used in computer terminals, and code editors, as they align each line of code.
You can also use these characters to create tables and calendars, like in Beautiful Dingbats’ Calendar Generator
double struck / outlined / blackboard bold
Double Struck is also known as blackboard bold. It originated as an attempt to create bold lettering with chalk on a blackboard.
The style worked its way into mathematical equations. Later it was emulated on typewriters by overlaying the same character twice. Leading to the name double struck.
script / cursive / handwriting
Script is an attempt to recreate cursive handwriting.
Recreating cursive on computer screens is ridiculous. Especially when the letters don’t join up. Use for sad ironic purposes only.
circled / enclosed alphanumerics
Circled or enclosed alphanumerics if you’re fancy — are useful for making bullet points. Also useful when writing about the criminally underfunded NYC metro. e.g. 🅛 train.
squared / enclosed alphanumerics
Squared characters have a wide variety of uses.
The first ones were added to unicode for Japanese television stations. They needed symbols for like 🅆 for wide format broadcasting, and 🄽 for news.
Later Unicode added 🅰 🅱 🅾 and 🆎 for blood types, 🆏 for public toilets, and 🅿 for parking. These were quickly followed by the rest of the alphabet.
Note — Some of these symbols render as emoji, some of the time.