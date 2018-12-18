Fancy Font Generator Quickly create fancy, eye-catching text that works in social media posts, bios, messages, and more! 𝓞𝓸𝓸𝓸𝓱 𝕱𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖞 Simply type some text below, then click one of the results to copy it to your clipboard.

How does this work? Beautiful Dingbats’ Fancy Font Generator converts regular characters into Mathematical Alphanumeric Symbols. These characters were added to Unicode primarily for mathematicians to write equations. 𝖊, 𝕖, and 𝓮 could mean different things, so it’s crucial the styles stay the same, no matter where they appear.

What is Unicode? Unicode is the reason the letters I’ve typed on my keyboard are the same as the letters that you’re reading on your screen now. Computers only use binary to store and send data; so there is no lowercase k or uppercase W in your computer—just 1s and 0s. Unicode is a practical agreement to use the same 1s and 0s to mean a lowercase k , an uppercase W , or even 👌. k = 00000000000000000000000001101011 W = 00000000000000000000000001010111 👌 = 11110000100111111001000110001100 Without everybody agreeing to these numbers the internet wouldn’t be possible. Unicode is a dictionary of all these numbers and to which characters they correspond. There are currently 137,439 characters.

Where can I use these fancy fonts? Pretty much everywhere: social media posts, bios, and comments—including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, and Quora—email, instant messsages, browser bookmarks, wifi networks, and lots more. They even show up in Google results.

About the Font Styles

𝔉𝔯𝔞𝔨𝔱𝔲𝔯

fraktur / blackletter / gothic Fraktur is a form of Blackletter or Gothic Script. First used to decorate religious texts, including the earliest printed book: the Gutenberg Bible. It looks great as a heading, but it’s hard to read. Avoid using it in large blocks of text.

𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎

monospace / typewriter Monospaced fonts were created for typewriters — for practical purposes every character needed to be the same width. They’re still used in computer terminals, and code editors, as they align each line of code. You can also use these characters to create tables and calendars, like in Beautiful Dingbats’ Calendar Generator

𝔻𝕠𝕦𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕔𝕜

double struck / outlined / blackboard bold Double Struck is also known as blackboard bold. It originated as an attempt to create bold lettering with chalk on a blackboard. The style worked its way into mathematical equations. Later it was emulated on typewriters by overlaying the same character twice. Leading to the name double struck.

𝒮𝒸𝓇𝒾𝓅𝓉

script / cursive / handwriting Script is an attempt to recreate cursive handwriting. Recreating cursive on computer screens is ridiculous. Especially when the letters don’t join up. Use for sad ironic purposes only.

🅒🅘🅡🅒🅛🅔🅓

circled / enclosed alphanumerics Circled or enclosed alphanumerics if you’re fancy — are useful for making bullet points. Also useful when writing about the criminally underfunded NYC metro. e.g. 🅛 train.