Fancy Font Generator Quickly create fancy, eye-catching text that works in social media posts, bios, messages, and more! ๐“ž๐“ธ๐“ธ๐“ธ๐“ฑ ๐•ฑ๐–†๐–“๐–ˆ๐–ž Simply type some text below, then click one of the results to copy it to your clipboard.

How does this work? Beautiful Dingbatsโ€™ Fancy Font Generator converts regular characters into Mathematical Alphanumeric Symbols. These characters were added to Unicode primarily for mathematicians to write equations. ๐–Š, ๐•–, and ๐“ฎ could mean different things, so itโ€™s crucial the styles stay the same, no matter where they appear.

What is Unicode? Unicode is the reason the letters Iโ€™ve typed on my keyboard are the same as the letters that youโ€™re reading on your screen now. Computers only use binary to store and send data; so there is no lowercase k or uppercase W in your computerโ€”just 1s and 0s. Unicode is a practical agreement to use the same 1s and 0s to mean a lowercase k , an uppercase W , or even ๐Ÿ‘Œ. k = 00000000000000000000000001101011 W = 00000000000000000000000001010111 ๐Ÿ‘Œ = 11110000100111111001000110001100 Without everybody agreeing to these numbers the internet wouldnโ€™t be possible. Unicode is a dictionary of all these numbers and to which characters they correspond. There are currently 137,439 characters.

Where can I use these fancy fonts? Pretty much everywhere: social media posts, bios, and commentsโ€”including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, and Quoraโ€”email, instant messsages, browser bookmarks, wifi networks, and lots more. They even show up in Google results.

About the Font Styles

๐”‰๐”ฏ๐”ž๐”จ๐”ฑ๐”ฒ๐”ฏ

fraktur / blackletter / gothic Fraktur is a form of Blackletter or Gothic Script. First used to decorate religious texts, including the earliest printed book: the Gutenberg Bible. It looks great as a heading, but itโ€™s hard to read. Avoid using it in large blocks of text.

๐™ผ๐š˜๐š—๐š˜๐šœ๐š™๐šŠ๐šŒ๐šŽ

monospace / typewriter Monospaced fonts were created for typewriters โ€” for practical purposes every character needed to be the same width. Theyโ€™re still used in computer terminals, and code editors, as they align each line of code. You can also use these characters to create tables and calendars, like in Beautiful Dingbatsโ€™ Calendar Generator

๐”ป๐• ๐•ฆ๐•“๐•๐•– ๐•Š๐•ฅ๐•ฃ๐•ฆ๐•”๐•œ

double struck / outlined / blackboard bold Double Struck is also known as blackboard bold. It originated as an attempt to create bold lettering with chalk on a blackboard. The style worked its way into mathematical equations. Later it was emulated on typewriters by overlaying the same character twice. Leading to the name double struck.

๐’ฎ๐’ธ๐“‡๐’พ๐“ ๐“‰

script / cursive / handwriting Script is an attempt to recreate cursive handwriting. Recreating cursive on computer screens is ridiculous. Especially when the letters donโ€™t join up. Use for sad ironic purposes only.

๐Ÿ ’๐Ÿ ˜๐Ÿ ก๐Ÿ ’๐Ÿ ›๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ “

circled / enclosed alphanumerics Circled or enclosed alphanumerics if youโ€™re fancy โ€” are useful for making bullet points. Also useful when writing about the criminally underfunded NYC metro. e.g. ๐Ÿ › train.